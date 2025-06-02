Punjab speaker seeks SAD rebel MLA Sukhi’s response on July 29

Banga MLA Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi, who is facing a disqualification plea for defecting from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been called by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker for a hearing on July 29. Banga MLA Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi

The two-time MLA, who switched from the SAD to the AAP in August last year, will be given a chance to “present his side”. The ruling party appointed Sukhi as the state vice-president for the Doaba zone on Saturday. According to the Tenth Schedule, included in the Constitution in 1985 and popularly known as the anti-defection law, a member can be disqualified if he or she voluntarily gives up membership of a party. Advocate HC Arora has filed a petition before the assembly speaker on the matter.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the member has been asked to present his side. “Dr Sukhi is an honourable member of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, and he has the same legal rights as all other members,” the speaker said in response to a question about the status of the petition against the legislator during a press conference held here. Sukhi was scheduled to appear for a hearing on May 27, but since the speaker was not available that day, he was given a new date, said an official of the state assembly.

Sukhi was inducted into the party by chief minister and AAP state chief Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on August 14, 2024. He was later appointed as chairman of the Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation (CONWARE). A doctor by profession, he first got elected to the state assembly from Banga seat in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in the 2017 elections on a SAD ticket. He was again elected as a legislator in 2022.