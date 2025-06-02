Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab speaker seeks SAD rebel MLA Sukhi’s response on July 29

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 02, 2025 09:12 AM IST

Banga MLA Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi had defected from he Shiromani Akali Dal to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party last year; an avocate has filed a petition before the assembly speaker on the matter

Banga MLA Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi, who is facing a disqualification plea for defecting from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been called by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker for a hearing on July 29.

Banga MLA Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi
Banga MLA Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi

The two-time MLA, who switched from the SAD to the AAP in August last year, will be given a chance to “present his side”. The ruling party appointed Sukhi as the state vice-president for the Doaba zone on Saturday. According to the Tenth Schedule, included in the Constitution in 1985 and popularly known as the anti-defection law, a member can be disqualified if he or she voluntarily gives up membership of a party. Advocate HC Arora has filed a petition before the assembly speaker on the matter.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the member has been asked to present his side. “Dr Sukhi is an honourable member of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, and he has the same legal rights as all other members,” the speaker said in response to a question about the status of the petition against the legislator during a press conference held here. Sukhi was scheduled to appear for a hearing on May 27, but since the speaker was not available that day, he was given a new date, said an official of the state assembly.

Sukhi was inducted into the party by chief minister and AAP state chief Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on August 14, 2024. He was later appointed as chairman of the Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation (CONWARE). A doctor by profession, he first got elected to the state assembly from Banga seat in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in the 2017 elections on a SAD ticket. He was again elected as a legislator in 2022.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab speaker seeks SAD rebel MLA Sukhi’s response on July 29
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On