Punjab: Tarn Taran bypoll: Electoral rolls published, last date for filing claims Sept 17, says CEO

Ahead of the Tarn Taran assembly byelection, Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C on Tuesday convened a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties to discuss the ongoing special summary revision of the photo electoral roll, with July 1 as the qualifying date. The final publication of the electoral roll is scheduled for September 30. (HT File)

The CEO apprised the political parties of the draft publication of the electoral roll, which was done on September 2.

He said that the rationalisation and integration of polling stations in the constituency had been completed as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. The total number of polling stations in the constituency now stands at 222 – 60 urban and 162 rural. “It was ensured that none of the polling stations exceeded the maximum limit of 1,200 electors and none of the voters had to travel more than 2km for voting, thus enhancing accessibility and electoral convenience,” according to an official release.

As per the draft roll, the total number of electors in the Tarn Taran assembly constituency stands at 1,93,275. The window for filing claims and objections will remain open from September 2 to September 17.

The final publication of the electoral roll is scheduled for September 30, it said.

Sibin urged all political parties to contribute actively to the revision process by engaging booth level agents (BLAs) to raise awareness about voter updation and assist electors in the process of filing claims and objections. “The cooperation of political parties is crucial in upholding the sanctity of the electoral process. Through their BLAs, we request all parties to reach out to the electorate, encourage voter verification, and ensure maximum participation in the roll revision process,” he said. The CEO highlighted the provision of appeal by electors to the DEO against the orders of EROs within 15 days of the order, with regard to claims and objections, and also the inclusion of names inadvertently omitted and further to the CEO level if required.