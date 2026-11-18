With paddy arrivals in Punjab exceeding the procurement target fixed by the Centre, the state government has urged the Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution to revise its estimated procurement limit of 180 lakh tonnes. It has also sought an extension of the cash credit limit (CCL) to ₹50,000 crore in order to meet the additional financial requirements. (HT File)

In a communiqué to the Union ministry, principal secretary, state food and civil supplies, Rahul Tiwari has asked the Centre to consider increasing the procurement target, citing a likely rise in non-basmati paddy production during the current kharif season.

The state government has pegged total paddy arrivals and procurement at around 200 lakh tonnes, at least 10% higher than the Centre’s approved target. It has also sought an extension of the cash credit limit (CCL) to ₹50,000 crore in order to meet the additional financial requirements arising from the higher procurement.

Punjab’s total non-basmati paddy production, procured by government agencies for the public distribution system, is expected to exceed 220-lakh tonnes this season, according to officials familiar with the matter. Going by the historical trend of around 90% of production reaching mandis, market arrivals could surpass the approved procurement limit, creating pressure on the state’s procurement operations and finances.

The state has already received a CCL of ₹42,786 crore and disbursed ₹42,946 crore to farmers for the purchase of around 185 lakh tonnes of paddy.

Paddy arrivals are continuing in the southern districts, with 1.10-lakh tonnes reported on Monday, even as mandis in 15 districts have been closed. Officials expect arrivals to taper off within a week. A total of 187.5 lakh tonnes of paddy has already arrived in state mandis, officials said.

With the Centre yet to approve the additional financial requirement, the state government has started purchasing paddy beyond the 180-lakh-tonne target using funds earmarked for other procurement-related expenses, including arhtiya commission (dami), mandi fee, and labour and transportation charges.

“The procurement scenario seems tougher this season, as we have been signalled by the Union ministry that the crop beyond the defined quota will not be accepted. We hope to stay within the limits; otherwise, we will seek an extension,” a senior official in the state food and civil supplies department said.

The Centre has also asked the state to justify the additional paddy arrivals beyond the approved target.

In his communication, Tiwari attributed the expected increase in production to favourable conditions during the kharif season. He pointed out that an extensive canal network and eight hours of free electricity supply to agricultural tubewells had supported the crop despite scanty rainfall.

Lower rainfall had also helped prevent pest attacks, contributing to higher productivity, he said. The state agriculture department has estimated an increase in paddy production of 10-15%.

Tiwari further highlighted the expansion in the area under hybrid paddy varieties and the impact of last year’s floods, which deposited a fertile layer of alluvial soil across agricultural fields. He also cited a shift of substantial agricultural area from cotton and basmati cultivation to non-basmati paddy as another factor behind the increased output.

Officials said the immediate priority was to ensure that farmers could sell their produce and receive payments without delay. While the minimum support price is ₹2,461 per quintal, procurement-related expenses, including 2.5% each towards arhtiya commission and mandi fee, besides labour and transportation charges, account for additional costs.

“These payments can be made later when we receive the extended CCL,” an official said, adding that the department was focusing on ensuring timely payments to farmers with the resources currently available.