Punjab: Voting peaceful in Dera Baba Nanak barring minor clash

DERA BABA NANAK : Barring a minor clash between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, polling remained peaceful in Dera Baba Nanak segment, which falls in Gurdaspur district. Barring a minor clash between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, polling remained peaceful in Dera Baba Nanak segment, which falls in Gurdaspur district.

The constituency recorded 63% turnout, according to the election commission.

A clash broke out between the Congress and AAP workers at a polling booth at Dera Pathana village in the constituency. Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, whose wife Jatinder Kaur is contesting the bypoll on the Congress ticket, alleged that the ruling AAP workers first attacked Congressmen. “The ruling party workers resorted to violence out of frustration,” he said.

AAP nominee Gurdeep Singh Randhawa also reached the spot and accused Sukhjinder Randhawa of indulging in hooliganism.

A video also went viral in which Sukhjinder Randhawa’s son Udayvir Singh is seen exchanging heated arguments with a youth who is said to be brother of jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. Udayvir is seen alleging that voters are being threatened by him (Bhagwanpuria’s brother) at the behest of AAP.

The bypoll was necessitated after Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who won the Dera Baba Nanak seat in the 2022 assembly elections, was elected as member of Parliament from Gurdaspur in the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has fielded Ravikaran Singh Kahlon in the bypoll.