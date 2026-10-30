Punjab: Youth exodus stopped under AAP rule, says Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government was creating employment opportunities within Punjab and enabling young people to build their future at home rather than being forced to migrate abroad.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing a gathering during the Lok Milni event in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

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During a “Lok Milni” programme at Kamalpura village in Ludhiana’s Jagraon constituency, the chief minister said Punjab’s development strategy focused on expanding opportunities, strengthening public services and ensuring that government resources reached ordinary families.

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Highlighting his government’s employment record, the chief minister said more than 70,000 government jobs had been provided to young people solely on merit, without any payment or political recommendation.

“Earlier, young people were forced to look for opportunities abroad because they could not find employment in Punjab, and government jobs were often associated with money and influence. Today, merit is the only route to securing a government job in Punjab. Our youth are getting opportunities through a transparent recruitment process, without paying a single penny or seeking recommendations,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Handing over a cheque for ₹51 lakh to the village sarpanch for comprehensive development works, Mann reiterated his government’s commitment to farmers and women, and hit out at Congress and Akali leaders for fighting over power instead of working for Punjab’s progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Handing over a cheque for ₹51 lakh to the village sarpanch for comprehensive development works, Mann reiterated his government’s commitment to farmers and women, and hit out at Congress and Akali leaders for fighting over power instead of working for Punjab’s progress. {{/usCountry}}

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Hitting out at the Congress, Mann said the opposition party was struggling because its leaders were more interested in becoming the chief minister than serving the public.

Taking a dig at political rivals, the chief minister pointed out that while these leaders came together socially, they continued to make divisive statements and create discord among people for political gains.

Leaders of the Congress, Akali Dal and BJP shared a common objective of removing him from office because his government had prioritised public welfare, he said.

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“Congress, Akali and BJP leaders never miss an opportunity to target me and even my family, but they rarely speak against one another. Their common agenda is to dislodge me because we are working for the people of Punjab. My greatest strength is the support of the people, and with that strength, we will continue to defeat those who work against Punjab’s interests,” he said.

He also criticised the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leadership, questioning their understanding of Punjab’s geography and language, taking a swipe at the Badal family’s political heir over his command of Punjabi.

“Leaders who remain disconnected from the state’s language and ground realities cannot effectively represent its people,” he affirmed.

He also referred to the filing of a chargesheet against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, asserting that it would become difficult for him to escape accountability.

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Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday filed a final chargesheet in a disproportionate assets case against Majithia.