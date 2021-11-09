Purab Premium Apartments: Punjab vigilance yet to submit report

Though the Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) in December last year took samples of material used in the construction of Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88, the reports are awaited even after 10 months.

In 2018, members of the Purab Premium Allottee Association had lodged a complaint with the VB alleging that Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had used sub-standard material in the construction of the apartments. Whatever they promised in the brochure before they had invited applications were not there in the detailed notice inviting tenders (DNIT). They had also raised objections against a huge financial irregularity during the construction, following which the samples were taken in December last year.

The association alleged that in the brochure it was stated that there would be no water tank on the roof and 24X7 pressurised water supply would be available. As per the brochure, all towers should be separated, but GMADA has joined six to eight towers together and there are 27 towers and four blocks.

Harvinder Pal Singh, DSP, vigilance said, “We have got the results of most of the samples and now we have sent that to the technical teams to verify. We are hopeful of getting them soon following which action will be taken.”

Col Dalwinder Singh (retd), general secretary of the association, said, “We are fighting for the justice of the residence since 2018, but still vigilance reports are awaited. We have even raised the issue on the public grievance portal of both state and Centre governments, still, we are waiting for the reply. It seems GMADA officials are trying to influence the progress of the investigation.”

In 2016, the GMADA had constructed 1,620 apartments of three types in Sector 88. Of these, 980 houses have already been allotted of which around 800 allottees have taken possession. The project has 27 towers of 60 flats each, a community centre and a sports complex with indoor and outdoor sports facilities.

There are around 800 flats that are also falling into disrepair due to non-occupation and use. Further, there have been many incidents of violence and affray in the recent past in the complex. The contract of the project was given to Simplex Infrastructure Private Limited.

Residents of Purab Premium Apartments, Sector 88, Mohali, have alleged that due to the blockage of rainwater drainage and waterlogging, several dengue cases have been reported in the area. Also, the supply of drinking water is directly from the bore well, which is a health hazard for the residents.