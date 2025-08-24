Purse snatcher caught after encounter in Bathinda

A man wanted for a purse snatching in Bathinda on August 19 was arrested following an encounter on the outskirts of the city on Saturday morning. Bathinda senior superintendent of police Amneet Kondal said an illegal 9 mm pistol was recovered from the accused and police will probe its source. (HT)

Police said the accused, Amanpreet Singh, was shot in the leg after he opened fire at the police team chasing him.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal told reporters that a 55-year-old woman’s purse was snatched in the city on August 19. Following probe, Amanpreet and his accomplice Amambir Singh were identified as the snatchers. While committing the crime, the duo had pushed the victim, Kiran Bansal, causing injuries on her head and back.

Following the statement of the victim’s sister-in-law Suman Goyal, an FIR was lodged on August 21.

“On Saturday morning, police teams were alerted after the duo was spotted moving around the city on a motorcycle. As a police team chased them, the accused sped towards Behman Diwana, located on the city’s outskirts, where Amanpreet opened fire at the police. In a retaliatory action, Amanpreet suffered a bullet injury in the leg. He was taken to Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh civil hospital,” said the SSP.

Kondal said an illegal 9 mm pistol was recovered from the accused and police will probe its source.