PUTA polls to miss prescribed timeline?

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) is yet to announce its election schedule for 2026-27, despite its own bye-laws prescribing a timeline for initiating the process, prompting a faculty member to question the delay and seek the vice-chancellor’s intervention.

PUTA president Amarjit Singh Naura, who was elected for a third consecutive term in 2025, said the delay was procedural and linked to membership collection. (HT File)

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Under PUTA’s bye-laws, the election schedule is to be notified within 15 days of the university reopening after the summer vacation, while polling is to be held within 45 days of reopening. In a representation to the PU vice-chancellor, a faculty member alleged that the prescribed timeline had been violated, pointing out that the association began the membership subscription process only on August 2 and is yet to announce the poll schedule.

PUTA president Amarjit Singh Naura, who was elected for a third consecutive term in 2025, said the delay was procedural and linked to membership collection. “Membership collection is done through salary deduction. The deduction takes place around the 14th and we have to obtain the consent of teachers before the list is finalised,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Naura said the university had reopened later than usual this year after the summer vacation was extended following teachers’ demands. “Earlier, the university used to reopen around July 7-8. This time, the vacation was extended, so the process got delayed. It is just a matter of time,” he said, adding that the election date would be announced shortly, likely in the coming week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naura said the university had reopened later than usual this year after the summer vacation was extended following teachers’ demands. “Earlier, the university used to reopen around July 7-8. This time, the vacation was extended, so the process got delayed. It is just a matter of time,” he said, adding that the election date would be announced shortly, likely in the coming week. {{/usCountry}}

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The delay stands out against the election calendar followed by PUTA in the past two years. The association announced its 2024 elections for September 3, with the final voters’ list scheduled to be prepared by August 19. In 2025, polling was held on September 2, with the preliminary membership list issued by August 15 and nominations held later that month.

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