Amid no regular checks by the health department, quacks lacking medical qualifications are having a field day, posing a serious risk to public health in the district. According to residents, such practitioners—mostly frequented by people from economically weak families—not only recommend medicines, but also administer injections. In the past, several cases have surfaced wherein patients’ condition deteriorated and some even lost their lives after consulting quacks. (HT File)

Such illegal clinics are a common sight in areas including Giaspura, Daba Road, Dhandari Kalan, Focal Point, Rahon Road, and Tajpur Road.

Residents allege that these practitioners sell loose medicines without proper packaging or visible expiry details, prescribing them without diagnostic tests or adequate assessment. “There are so many such clinics in this area, but there is still no proper check on their functioning,” said a resident of Dhandari Kalan.

“They often prescribe medicines without properly examining patients, and sometimes a person’s condition worsens further after taking these medicines. When we later consult qualified doctors, they point out the risks of taking medicines without proper medical assessment. There should be regular monitoring to ensure that people are not put at risk.”

Sheetal, a resident of Giaspura, said, “I was feeling unwell, so I went to a nearby clinic in Giaspura to get some treatment. However, the practitioner administered the injection incorrectly, following which I experienced heaviness in my chest and stomach pain. I immediately visited a hospital and informed the doctor about it. The doctor reprimanded me for getting the injection without proper medical assessment and warned that it could have posed a serious health risk.”

Locals note that even biomedical waste is improperly disposed of in most cases. Such practices expose patients to incorrect medication, adverse reactions, and delayed diagnoses.

For economically weaker families who cannot afford formal treatment, these establishments serve as an accessible alternative.

A group of labourers in Giaspura explained that although government health facilities exist, workers mostly avoid them because long queues delay consultations for hours, resulting in the loss of a day’s wages.

In the past, several cases have surfaced wherein patients’ condition deteriorated and some even lost their lives after consulting quacks.

A few days ago, a 27-year-old man died minutes after receiving an injection at a clinic. Following his death, family members gathered outside the clinic and protested alleging negligence by the practitioner.

On July 17, 45-year-old Rajni died after Manjit, the son of a medical practitioner running a private clinic in Islamganj, allegedly administered her an injection. Following a protest by the family, the division number 2 police had registered an FIR against Manjit under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police had said neither Manjit nor his father had a medical degree to practise as a doctor.

When contacted, directorate of health services (DHS) Anil Goel said there was no dedicated team to keep a regular check on quacks or conduct raids. “Whenever the department receives a complaint or information about any incident, officials immediately visit the area and inspect the premises,” he said.