Rahul gandhi celebrates Bhai Dooj with two Karnal, Sonepat families in New Delhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday celebrated the ‘Bhai Dooj’ festival with families from Karnal and Sonepat among others, whom he invited to New Delhi for high tea.

Mother of Karnal Congress leader Tajinder Mann handed Gandhi a box of Churma, she prepared for the visit. (HT Photo)

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Gandhi met the families of Karnal Congress leader Tajinder Mann, Sonepat’s Murthal resident Bhagat Singh and farmer Sanjay Kumar of Gohana town in Sonepat.

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Sharing pictures on his social media, from the program held at the Indira Bhavan, the Congress’ national headquarters, he wrote, “Bhai Dooj evening, dedicated to loved ones.”

“It was a pleasure to meet once again these hardworking and talented people, whom I have met on various occasions over the past several years and who share the spirit of connecting India. We had some very interesting conversations. Some bonds only grow deeper and stronger with time,” read his Facebook post.

During the event, the Congress MP met Tajinder’s mother Rampati Devi along with his elder son Satender Mann. Rampati, a former sarpanch of Ghoghripur village, handed Gandhi a box of Churma, she prepared for the visit.

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{{^usCountry}} Gandhi also inquired about the health of another Ghoghripur resident Amit Mann, whom he met after his accident in the USA on September 8, 2024 with Tajinder Mann. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gandhi also inquired about the health of another Ghoghripur resident Amit Mann, whom he met after his accident in the USA on September 8, 2024 with Tajinder Mann. {{/usCountry}}

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A few weeks later in the run-up to the Haryana assembly elections, Gandhi met Amit Mann’s family and raised the issue of the infamous ‘donkey route’, taken by youth for employment opportunities abroad. This became a major poll plank against the ruling BJP government during the polls.

After the meeting, Amit described the interaction as a ‘memorable experience’ and praised the Congress leader for keeping the promise he gave to his mother in 2024, when he invited the family to Delhi.

During their last meeting in 2024, Rahul praised Tajinder for helping youth from Haryana, Punjab and other states.

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