Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Railways’ Ferozepur division ferried 13.9 lakh tonnes of cargo in November
chandigarh news

Railways’ Ferozepur division ferried 13.9 lakh tonnes of cargo in November

The Ferozepur Division of the Northern Railways loaded around 13.9 lakh tonne of cargo in November, around 184% more than the corresponding period in 2020
In November, the Ferozepur division of the Northern Railways earned a revenue of around 258 crore in November through freight transportation. (REUTERS)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 03:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Ferozepur Division of the Northern Railways loaded around 13.9 lakh tonne of cargo in November, around 184% more than the corresponding period in 2020.

In November, the division earned a revenue of around 258 crore in November through freight transportation.

Divisional railway manager Seema Sharma said “To facilitate small traders, food items, paper and potatoes were loaded in 99 retail wagons through piecemeal loading. Potatoes were shipped from the Kapurthala railway station to north-eastern states such as Jorhat and New Tinsukia in Assam and Dimapur in Nagaland. Two kisan special trains were sent from the Jalandhar city railway station to Agartala in Tripura. Food items were loaded from Moga, Sahnewal and Phillaur railway stations and sent to Changsari, Jorhat, Guwahati and Sankrail.”

“Tractors from Nasrala, Hoshiarpur, were sent to Benapole in Bangladesh, apart from differentparts of the country. The tractors were loaded on 199 wagons in November, which was around 75% more than the same period last year,” he said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP