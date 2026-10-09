Rain, hailstorm hits Kashmir, wet spell ahead

Torrential rains and hailstorms hit many parts of Kashmir, damaging crops and affecting power lines on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a wet spell ahead, including light snowfall in the higher reaches, over the next 48 hours, officials said.

There is a possibility of a brief spell of light rain at a few places towards the evening of October 9, and on October 11-13 (Picture only for representational purpose)

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The weather turned cloudy in the evening, with high-velocity winds and high-speed rain experienced in many parts, including the capital, Srinagar.

The winds damaged the rooftops of many houses. In Srinagar’s Press Enclave, a chinar tree fell on a parked car, severely damaging the vehicle. In Dal Lake, many shikara rowers had a hard time saving their boats from capsizing. “Many shikaras lost their roofs, and many trees were also damaged around the lake,” said Meraj Ahmad, a shikara owner.

Central and north Kashmir, including Bandipora district, were hit by a hailstorm that affected crops and fruit trees. Bandipora MLA Nizamuddin Bhat, in a post on X, called for government’s support for those who lost their crops and fruits.

The J&K meteorological centre in Srinagar said rainfall, with light snow over higher reaches, is possible at scattered places till October 10. “There is a possibility of a brief spell of light rain at a few places towards the evening of October 9, and on October 11-13. From October 14-15, light rain, with light snow over higher reaches, with thunder and gusty winds at many places is possible,” it added.

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{{^usCountry}} Independent weather spotter Faizan Arif said a massive hailstorm also affected Ganderbal district. “Thundershowers are likely across many parts of Kashmir and a few areas of Jammu during the next 10 hours. Gusty winds and hailstorms are also possible at a few places,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Independent weather spotter Faizan Arif said a massive hailstorm also affected Ganderbal district. “Thundershowers are likely across many parts of Kashmir and a few areas of Jammu during the next 10 hours. Gusty winds and hailstorms are also possible at a few places,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

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