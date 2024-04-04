Rain lashes parts of Valley

Light to moderate rain lashed parts of Kashmir as a western disturbance hit the region on Wednesday. The western disturbance, moisture laden winds from the Mediterranean, had no impact on the Jammu division. (HT File)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the weather was mostly cloudy and there were winds in parts of the Valley as well. “Light rains have been seen since morning in north and north-western parts of Kashmir,” said MeT Srinagar centre’s director Mukhtar Ahmad.

As the day progressed, rain was also seen in other parts of the Valley, including summer capital Srinagar in the evening.

“The mountains may witness light snowfall in coming days,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad said that on Thursday, the region will see fair weather and on Friday, there might be more showers. “Another feeble western disturbance is approaching and may cause light rains on April 5” he added.

The weather is then expected to be dry till April 10.

The MeT said that the temperatures will gradually rise on dry days, particularly between April 6 and 10.

The night temperatures were above normal across J&K. Srinagar recorded a minimum of 8 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, some 1.6 notches above normal.

The MeT update said that the gateway into south Kashmir, Qazigund saw night temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, some 1.9 degrees above normal.