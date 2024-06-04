Rain on cards for Kashmir

Kashmir is expected to receive rains for the coming four days--June 4 to 7, the meteorological centre in Srinagar said on Monday. Kashmir is expected to receive rains from -June 4. (HT File)

The weather in valley was dry with cloudy skies during the Monday afternoon. The MeT predicted partly to generally cloudy weather from June 4 to 7 with chances of rains.

“There will be intermittent light to moderate rain and thunder at many places with gusty winds at few places. Few places may receive moderate intensity showers for brief period, “ said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad.

He said that the June 8 and 9 will again be cloudy followed by generally dry weather.

However, Jammu division is expected to experience heat wave like conditions. “Generally hot & dry weather with heat wave over plains of Jammu division during June 3 and 4, “ he said.

The MeT issued an advisory to farmers urging them to suspend farm operations during June 5 and 6.