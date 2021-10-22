Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rainy weekend on the cards in Chandigarh, mercury to dip further
Rainy weekend on the cards in Chandigarh, mercury to dip further

Up to 30mm rain and gusty winds up to 50km per hour can be expected on Saturday and Sunday in Chandigarh; the rain will stop from Monday onwards, said an IMD official
An artisan preparing earthen pots ahead of Karva Chauth near Maloya, Chandigarh, on a warm Thursday noon. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 03:22 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After dropping below 25°C earlier this week due to rains, the maximum temperature is likely to decrease further over the weekend when light to moderate rain is predicted.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day maximum temperature may fall by five degrees during this period. “Up to 30mm rain and gusty winds up to 50km per hour can be expected on Saturday and Sunday. The rain will stop from Monday onwards,” said an IMD official.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up from 32.2°C on Wednesday to 32.5°C on Thursday. However, the nights got colder with the minimum temperature reducing from 18°C to 17.4°C.

Over the next three days, the day temperature will remain between 27°C and 33°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 17°C.

