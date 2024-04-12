Rainy weekend round the corner in Chandigarh

Residents are set to get relief from the recent hot and dry spell in the city, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain over the weekend. The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights had written to schools to avoid scheduling outdoor playtime during summer months. (Sant Arora/HT)

A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) will affect the city from Friday evening onwards, leading to cloudy skies. This will be followed by rain on Saturday. Chances of rain can continue up to Monday as this is an active WD, as per IMD officials.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Officials said the system will be strongest on Saturday, when gusty winds up to 50 km/h and thunderstorms are also likely. The change in weather will also cause the temperature to drop.

Meanwhile, due to the approaching WD, the maximum temperature dipped from 36.7°C on Wednesday to 35.8°C on Thursday, but was still 1.7 degree above normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature rose from 19.2°C on Wednesday to 20.3°C on Thursday, also 1.1 degree above normal.

Over the next three days, the day temperature can drop further to 31°C, bringing relief from the sultry weather, while the nights will record temperatures between 20°C and 21°C.

CCPCR issues summer guidelines for schools

Keeping in view the changing season and anticipating onset of heatwaves from next month, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) has issued a summer advisory to all government and private schools of the city.

Shipra Bansal, chairperson, CCPCR, said that it had come to the notice of the commission that some schools of Chandigarh had scheduled the time for children to play in the playgrounds. But this must be avoided during summer months, especially between 10 am and 1 pm for children of pre-primary and primary classes. In place of outdoor activities, indoor games/activities should be carried out with children. CCPCR has also asked that CCTV cameras be installed in all pre-primary and primary classes of the school.

As per officials, this advisory has been issued after complaints were received from parents of students at a couple of schools. It was also alleged that one student at a private school had also suffered heatstroke this week.