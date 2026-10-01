Raising party issues isn’t indiscipline: Jagat Singh Negi

Amid the ongoing tussle over discipline within the Himachal Congress, revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi on Wednesday said raising questions in the party’s interest and highlighting issues essential to strengthening the organisation should not amount to indiscipline.

Revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi

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The five-time Kinnaur MLA’s remarks came days after state Congress in-charge Rajani Patil warned leaders against making public statements on the party and organisation, saying disciplinary action will be initiated.

Negi has been critical of the party organisation since the appointment of Nigam Bhandari as Kinnaur District Congress chief. Since then, the revenue minister has publicly questioned organisational decisions on several occasions.

“If the party wants to move forward, honest and long-serving workers must be brought to the forefront. Entrusting responsibilities to sleeper cells, deserters, and traitors within the organisation demoralises workers who have toiled for the party for years,” Negi said.

He reiterated his criticism of what he described as “sleeper cells”, “traitors” and those who have deserted the party, saying the Congress could not be strengthened by sidelining workers who had remained with it during difficult periods.

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{{^usCountry}} Negi said workers’ morale was affected when people allegedly associated with rival political interests were given prominence while committed Congress workers were ignored. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Negi said workers’ morale was affected when people allegedly associated with rival political interests were given prominence while committed Congress workers were ignored. {{/usCountry}}

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“Active and dedicated workers deserve respect and responsibility within the organisation. This would boost their confidence and strengthen the party structure,” said Negi.

He said grievances and issues concerning the organisation should be resolved at the party level and questioned why no action had been taken regarding the issues he raised.

Negi said he always speaks in the party’s interest and cited Rahul Gandhi’s emphasis on strengthening the organisation and addressing issues vital to it.