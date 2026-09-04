Death row convict, Balwant Singh Rajoana would get eye treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

The HC was hearing plea from Rajoana filed after authorities rejected his request for the same. Rajoana is lodged in Patiala jail. (HT FILE)

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) bench of JS Bedi has disposed of a plea from Rajoana after his lawyer agreed to the proposal from Centre and Chandigarh administration that he would be provided appropriate treatment at PGIMER.

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The court order came on a plea from Rajoana in which he had demanded that authorities be directed to allow him to get his eyes operated from an eye surgeon of Dr RS Randhawa Eye Hospital, Patiala at his own expenses. The petition said, he had become allergic to the glasses and whenever he wore the glasses, itching starts and become unbearable, he had said adding that he suffered from cataract in both the eyes.

Responding to the plea, the Centre as well as Chandigarh administration said that the petitioner would be taken immediately to the department of ophthalmology, PGIMER, Chandigarh and would be provided “adequate treatment”. In view of this, Rajoana’s counsel had also agreed.

The HC was hearing plea from Rajoana filed after authorities rejected his request for the same. Rajoana is lodged in Patiala jail.

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{{^usCountry}} Rajoana faces death term for assassinating the then Punjab chief minister, Beant Singh, in a bomb blast outside the Punjab secretariat on August 31, 1995. He was sentenced to death in 2007, for his role as a backup bomber in the blast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rajoana faces death term for assassinating the then Punjab chief minister, Beant Singh, in a bomb blast outside the Punjab secretariat on August 31, 1995. He was sentenced to death in 2007, for his role as a backup bomber in the blast. {{/usCountry}}

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