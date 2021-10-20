Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rally of Himalayas: Chandigarh's Harvinder claims top spot
Rally of Himalayas: Chandigarh’s Harvinder claims top spot

Harvinder Bhola and his navigator, Chirag Thakur, duo bagged the overall winners’ title at the championship that saw participation of as many as 100 top rallyists from all over the country
(Left) Harvinder Bhola and Chirag Thakur after their win in the Rally of Himalayas event. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 04:36 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh rallyist Harvinder Bhola gelled well with navigator Chirag Thakur to emerge victorious in the Rally of Himalayas Championship organised by Himalayan X-Treme Motorsports Club in Manali from October 7 to 10.

The duo bagged the overall winners’ title at the championship that saw participation of as many as 100 top rallyists from all over the country.

Driving a Maruti Grand Vitara, Harvinder, along with his navigator, covered 500km in four days. The four stages covered challenging terrains of Manali, Hamta Pass, Kuzum Pass, Kaza and Losar, in Kullu and Spiti valleys.

“The rally covered the most difficult terrains for racing. Kaza is well known for its rough terrain and high-altitude problems. Making it even more challenging were the ice patches on roads, and narrow and sharp turns,” said Harvinder.

“A Himalayan rally has always been synonymous with adventure, uncertainty and extreme conditions. But this time it went one notch higher with the new gruelling route, which challenged the abilities of rallyists,” said Chirag.

