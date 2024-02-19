Ranji Trophy: Karnataka eyes outright win over Chandigarh

Riding high on triple centuries from Manish Pandey (102), Sharath Srinivas (100) and Vysakh Vijaykumar (103) in the first innings, Karnataka eye an outright win over Chandigarh Ranji Trophy Group C match being played in Hubli on Sunday. Karnataka eyes outright win over Chandigarh in Ranji Trophy. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Wicketkeeper batsman Srinivas (100, 160b, 11x4) and Vysakh (103, 141b, 10x4, 2x6) stitched together 198 runs for the sixth wicket stand as Karnataka declared their first innings at 563 for five. It gave the home side a lead of 296 runs and at close Chandigarh have reached 61 for no loss. Karnataka started the day at 268 for three, ahead by just one run with veteran batter Manish Pandey, overnight 102, having young Hardik Raj (49) for company. They batted with purpose as Pandey motored to 148 and Hardik reached 82. But their 239-run association for the fourth wicket ended when Hardik succumbed to left-arm spinner Karan Kalia, the most successful Chandigarh bowler (3/143). Karnataka was 354 for 4 then. Kalia trapped Pandey leg before 11 runs later but the hosts found two more willing soldiers in Srinivas and Vysakh as both of them went on to make their maiden first-class hundreds.

Punjab struggle against TN

After a humiliating defeat against Gujarat at home in the previous game, Punjab team is again struggling against Tamil Nadu in their Ranji Trophy game.

At Salem, Tamil Nadu is battling for a quarterfinals berth against Punjab.

In reply to TN’s first innings total of 435, Punjab was bowled out for 274 and was 180 for 4 in the second innings with Nehal Wadhera batting at 103.

TN team has 22 points and they have taken the first-innings lead over Punjab. If the match ends in a draw, TN will have 25 points, same as Gujarat, but they can go through to knockouts after logging a better net run rate of 1.78 as against the Western side’s 1.11. But if they manage a win, then Tamil Nadu can have 28 points.