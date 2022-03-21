Reader’s take: Raise the bar for safety

Don’t allow gangsters to govern city’s night life

The hospitality sector has been suffering for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Extending timings of bars, and discotheques is a welcome move as it will help drum up business, and also increase the revenue earned by the administration. It will also allow professionals and others to enjoy themselves and unwind. We cannot allow criminals, gangsters and bouncers to control the night life of the city. The police should ensure that criminals and gangsters who have made Chandigarh their hub are rooted and out so that businesses can flourish and residents can enjoy themselves. The choice is between devil and the deep sea and in both cases, the administration will be judged for its success or failure.

Suresh Verma, Chandigarh

Sensitising the youth is key

The hotel industry in the tricity has been suffering for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. With Covid norms easing, the UT administration is justified in allowing liquor to be served till 3am, but with a rider to follow the norms strictly. The public, especially the youth, should be sensitised about the importance of maintaining discipline and following traffic norms. Drunk drivers’ driving licences should be suspended as a deterrent.

Col TBS Bedi (Retd), Mohali

An invitation to late-night crime

The administration’s move to allow bars to remain open till 3am will encourage crime. In the past, too, the city has witnessed a lot of late-night crimes. For the past few years, the city has been witnessing an influx of youngsters from neighbouring states, who have come to the city to study or for better employment opportunities, which has given a boost to the nightlife culture in the city. To ensure that the residents can live in peace and harmony, the administration should roll back the decision to extend hotel’s timings. Surely, there are other ways the administration can help the hotel industry make up for the losses incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sunny Dhaliwal, Chandigarh

Admin’s move may endanger women

The law and order situation in Chandigarh is already deteriorating and women’s safety is at stake. Allowing pubs, bars, and restaurants to remain open at night will endanger women. Chandigarh has become a hub of criminals in recent years with many gangsters wanted for murder and other heinous crimes hiding in the city. Besides, the police have failed to curb the surge in crime rate. In such circumstances, giving the nod to nightlife is not a good move, and should be reconsidered.

Abhilasha Gupta, Mohali

A counterproductive solution

It is ridiculous to allow hotels, restaurants and pubs to serve liquor till 3am, after paying extra fee, at the cost of law and order. Allowing late night drinking will surely create law and problems such as brawls, rowdiness, road accidents, and disturbances in the neighbourhood. Moreover, alcohol reduces reaction time, and affects vision, judgement of speed, and distance, which may lead to mishaps.The police force will also be burdened as they will be unable to maintain law and order. Liquor should not be served beyond 11pm.

Kidar Naith Sharma, Chandigarh

Don’t compromise citizen’s safety

Considering, that law is made for people, and not the other way around, bar timings should not be extended to earn more revenue. This may lead to violence that may disturb the public’s lifestyle. The public has the fundamental right to enjoy their life peacefully. The Chandigarh administration should think of other alternatives to increase revenue. The administration should understand its constitutional duty and provide good facilities to the public.Liquor should not be served in the restaurants at odd times at any cost.

Sumesh Kumar Badhwar, Mohali

Onus on police personnel

Extending timings of serving liquor in Chandigarh has sparked off a fresh debate between safety and revenue. This move can prove to be dangerous for the city unless the police personnel step up. There should be increased patrolling in the city, especially around bars and hotels. Checking points should be setup to check drunk drivers and stern action should be taken against them. Revenue and law and order can work hand-in-hand with some effort.

Saikrit Gulati, Chandigarh

Verify identity of entrants

At one time, Chandigarh’s nightlife used to be one of the primary attractions of the city. However, with the administration and police being hand in glove with the club owners, entry was allowed to anybody without verifying their identity. This led to the entry of gangsters, kidnappers and human traffickers and led to a spurt in crimes in the city. After the government imposed restrictions, several patrons moved to adjoining cities.

Avinash Goyal, Chandigarh

An untenable decision

The Chandigarh administration’s decision to serve alcohol at restaurants and pubs till 3am seems to be untenable. Though the move may provide some relief to the sagging hospitality industry, it cannot be done at the cost of the law and order situation. Already, the common man, especially women, are not safe, and this move will put them in harm’s way. Crimes such as murders, snatching, and rape are being reported in broad daylight, the cover of darkness will enable anti-social elements. This will also burden our security forces. The Chandigarh administration should rescind the order.

SK Khosla, Chandigarh

An avoidable decision

The relaxed number of participants in public functions and celebrations have seemingly been taken as an indication that such gatherings have become unproblematic. Whether the administration prefers going against prohibition laws and normalcy or wants to take strict action against lawlessness because of hooliganism, often triggered by alcohol consumption, is anybody’s guess. Allowing pubs and bars to stay open till 3am in the night was a completely avoidable decision, one which may further jeopardise the peace and safety of citizens.

Kundan Lal Sharma, Mohali

City’s peace will be first casualty

With the Chandigarh administration allowing pubs and restaurants to stay open for another hour to serve liquor, the establishment will now be allowed to remain open till 300 am on payment of an additional licence fee. The move comes after six years of lobbying by the hospitality industry, which claimed that the extended time is a win-win for all, but a section of the society is genuinely upset. There have been several cases of drunken brawls in the past and in a civil society, one has the right to lead a hassle-free life. They fear that the city’s peace will be the first casualty and we cannot risk that. The administration must discuss the issue of law-and-order with the police chief

Usha Verma, Chandigarh

Revoke the decision

It is astonishing as well as shocking to know that UT administration has decided to further extend the permissible hours for bars and pubs in the city to 3 am. This will certainly add to the nuisance being created by drunken youth. The number of violent incidents happening in and outside the bars and pubs across the tricity are already on the rise. UT administration must think on lines of the Mohali administration’s decision, which ordered the closure of all the liquor serving joints by midnight. Late opening only encourages youth to indulge in drinking and creating nuisance on the roads. Safety and security of the persons visiting these clubs is also paramount and would benefit from a recall.

Sanjay Chopra, Mohali

Public health, welfare at risk

The administration’s move to allow bars and pubs in the city to remain open till 3 am is not at all justified. It spells a complete disaster and is likely to encourage youngsters and future generations to indulge in drinking. Arriving at such a decision to make a few extra bucks at the cost of risking the health of the people and is very dangerous for civilised society. Every section should raise their voice and oppose this move. A complete ban on nightlife and the liquor industry is required, and the decision to be revisited.

Navjot Singh Chhabra, Mohali

Move will cause spurt in crime

The UT administration’s move to reverse its previous orders allowing the pandemic-hit hospitality industry to serve liquor till 3 am is not only unjustified, but against public interest as a whole. The law-and-order situation will deteriorate and the administration should have kept in view the previous incidences of criminal activities before greenlighting the move. Only anti-social elements can be seen lurking the city streets after midnight and the move is giving them easy access to alcohol.

Subhash Chugh

Increase surveillance, security

The decision was taken to extend the closing time of bars and hotels as the government looks to shore up revenue after being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. But the UT administration conveniently ignored the history of violence around the areas where liquor is being served. Such steps as increasing the police patrolling around the hotels, bars and restaurants, imposition of penalty on violators, more CCTV cameras, a check on drunken driving, special night nakas could all come in handy to help maintain peace in the city. The decision was taken for the welfare of the hospitality industry, but the implementation of strict guidelines can go a long.way in addressing public concern.

Prabhjot Nagpal, Zirakpur

Consider the cost

UT administration is unjustifiable in allowing liquor service till 3am. The reasoning of wanting to boost hospitality business hit during the pandemic is simply not enough. The timings were curtailed previously because of law-and-order concerns such as cases of hooliganism, other anti-social activities. The administration may allow other benefits to such eating places instead, as the move goes against the wishes of peace-loving residents. Though the administration may earn more revenue with increased liquor consumption and offer benefits to a few, it comes at the cost of others.

Deepak Kumar, Panchkula

A welcome move

If age is just a number, so is the time and hour of the day. A crime committed in broad daylight is just as terrible as the ones occurring in the night. It is everyone’s moral and ethical responsibility to mind their own actions, conduct and activities. The administration may increase policing to keep a check on criminal activity, but the decision to help the hospitality industry by boosting nightlife should be welcomed.

Garv Bhupesh, Panchkula

Admin blinded by incentives

Availability of liquor in pubs directly impacts the social fabric and peaceful life of a city. Drunken driving, brawls by revellers, theft and road accidents all go hand-in-hand with irresponsible drinking. The UT administration seems to have been lured by the hospitality industry’s incentive of extra excise duty, thus allowing them permission to serve liquor till late. With this laxity, the extension of nightlife hours, the crime rate in the city is bound to increase and the administration will be responsible for the same.

SC Luthra, Chandigarh

Expert’s Take

Patrolling to be ramped up

The police will start night deployment, set up nakas and ramp up patrolling. Besides, PCR vehicles will help maintain law and order. Legal action will be taken against trouble mongers. Citizens can reach out to us by calling 112.

Ketan Bansal, superintendent of police, UT

Bustling night life needed

All world-class cities have a bustling nightlife and Chandigarh needs it as well. Authorities should identify the areas with the highest number of pubs and increase patrolling to ensure that residents do not suffer. Round-the-clock CCTV coverage is also necessary.

Vinod Vashisht, president, Government Houses Residents’ Welfare Society, Sector 22

Law and order issues unlikely

Chandigarh is unlikely to have any law and order issues because of a mature clientele and efforts of the Chandigarh Police. The decision to allow service till 3am is a welcome move considering Chandigarh’s urban culture.

Ankit Gupta, Chandigarh Hospitality Association, president

Violations will be dealt with strictly

The administration will ensure law and order is maintained and if there is any violation it will be dealt with strictly as per law. Adequate arrangement for policing will be put in place.

Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, excise and taxation

Move may increase road mishaps

The move is likely to increase all kinds of law-and-order issues, and may lead to a spurt in road crashes as well as patrons will have more time to consume alcohol.

Harman Singh Sidhu, founder, ArriveSAFE (NGO)

Reader of the week:

Hold disco, bar owners accountable

It has been six years since the dispensation curtailed bar timings, taking cognisance of the deteriorating law-and-order situation. Now, that the administration has reversed its orders in order to reboot the pandemic-hit hospitality industry by resurrecting the city’s night life and allowing serving of liquor till 3 am, law and order may yet again go for a toss. The administration should review and reverse the order, bearing in mind horrific incidents of crime, including murders, and stalking, which were being reported from the city, many of which remain unsolved. Owners of discotheques and bars should be held accountable for any untoward incidents happening in or outside their establishments.

Ramesh K Dhiman, Chandigarh