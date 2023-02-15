Record 1.88-cr tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir in 2022: Officials

For the first time in history of Jammu and Kashmir, record 1.88 crore tourists visited the union territory in 2022, government officials said on Tuesday.

They also said that J&K administration was focused on exploring the full potential of religious tourism by developing tourist circuits across the union territory.

Keeping in view the increasing number of devotees coming to visit Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, facilities and infrastructure are being strengthened, they added.

As per the official data, the construction work of Mantalai wellness centre has been completed at a cost of ₹80 crore and the design of Katra multi-model station has been finalised.

Similarly, work on Tawi riverfront is going on in full swing while Mansar and Surinsar have marked their presence on the tourism map of the country, they added.

The government was also working tirelessly to open Sanasar tulip garden this year, the officials said.

Work on conservation and renovation of 18 historical-cultural heritage sites in Jammu, Kathua, Ramban, Reasi, Samba and Udhampur will also start shortly.

With the launch of the new J&K film policy in 2021, the UT has emerged as the favourite shooting destination for film industry and permission has been granted for shooting of more than 150 films and web series in less than two years, they said.