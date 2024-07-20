Removal of barricades at Shambhu border: Haryana govt not following HC orders, liable of contempt: Farmers

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march of the farmers accused the Haryana government of not following Punjab and Haryana high court order with regards to the removal of barricading at the Shambhu border. The border between Punjab and Haryana has been heavily barricaded and closed since February 13 when various farmer organisations from Punjab began moving towards Delhi in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops.

The high court, in its July 10 order, had directed the Haryana government to open the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border within a week on an ‘experimental basis.’

The Haryana government moved Supreme Court, which will hear the Special Leave Petition (SLP), on July 22. The border between Punjab and Haryana has been heavily barricaded and closed since February 13, when various farmer organisations from Punjab began moving towards Delhi in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The protesting farmers said not following HC orders was contempt of court.

“First, they (BJP government in Haryana) muzzled the voices of hundreds of farmers, and now they are not listening to Punjab and Haryana high court. This is clearly contempt of the court. Supreme Court has given no stay on HC’s order. It is sad that instead of giving relief to the people by honouring the court orders and opening the Shambhu border, the Haryana government has done nothing,” Sarwan Singh Pandher, a senior farm leader, said.

Pandher said the farmer will march to Delhi as soon as the border is opened. “We are ready to proceed to Delhi as soon as the Haryana government removes barricades from the Shambhu border. We are fully prepared,” Pandher said.

Tejvir Singh, the spokesperson of BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh), said that they have already asked the petitioner, on whose PIL the HC orders were passed to move HC and file a contempt petition.

“We have already asked the petitioner, on whose PIL the Punjab and Haryana high court had ordered the opening of the Shambhu border, to file a contempt petition in the court against the state government,” he said.

Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, convener, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), said that the blocked borders are causing massive financial loss to the traders in both the states and inconvenience to thousands of commuters on the National Highway.