Remove black spots from roads, Haryana DGP urges Centre

Haryana director general of police (DGP) OP Singh has urged Centre and state government to promptly remove the identified black spots (accident-prone locations) from the roads of the state and help in reducing the road accidents. Haryana director general of police (DGP) OP Singh has urged Centre and state government to promptly remove the identified black spots (accident-prone locations) from the roads of the state and help in reducing the road accidents.

In a letter sent to the Union ministry of road transport and highways and Haryana’s public works department, the DGP stated that a joint analysis conducted by Haryana Police and the transport department revealed several black spots across the state where five or more road accidents have occurred within a short span of time.

Between 2019–20 and 2023–24, a total of 474 black spots were identified, out of which 223 sites have been rectified so far, while 251 locations remain pending for improvement.

The DGP pointed out that delays in engineering interventions such as road repairs, installation of signage, construction of service roads, traffic calming measures, and improved lighting arrangements continue to cause frequent accidents and loss of lives.

He said that timely engineering improvements at these locations will not only enhance road safety but will also significantly reduce the state’s road fatality rate.

The DGP has expressed hope that with the cooperation of concerned authorities all pending black spot rectifications will soon be completed, enabling Haryana to emerge as a model state in road safety.