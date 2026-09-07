Report drug peddling, make Haryana drug-free: CM to youth

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the state’s youth would be the driving force behind a drug-free Haryana and urged them to act as informants against peddlers in their neighbourhoods.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini flagging off a marathon in Rewari on Sunday.

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“The resolve and enthusiasm of our youngsters will give a new direction to this campaign,” Saini said while addressing a half marathon in Rewari organised under the theme “Nasha Mukt Haryana-Khel Yukt Haryana” (Drug-free Haryana, sports-led Haryana).

Saini said the government had adopted a comprehensive strategy covering enforcement, public awareness, treatment and rehabilitation to tackle the drug menace. Flagged off at 6 am, the event themed “Nashe se Jung, Rewari ke Sang” (fight against drugs, Rewari stands united) drew over 50,000 participants, deputy commissioner Abhishek Meena said. Saini later joined the runners.

Saini said Rewari, known for its valour and hardworking people, must have no room for drugs. He said the government had tackled the problem over the last 12 years with a long-term vision. “We have never seen this as a political matter. It is about the future of our youth and families,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the government was committed to creating a safe and positive environment for young people while taking concrete action against drug abuse. “A drug-free youth is the foundation of a happy family, skilled youth will build a prosperous Haryana, and determined youth will become the strength of a developed and self-reliant India,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the government was committed to creating a safe and positive environment for young people while taking concrete action against drug abuse. “A drug-free youth is the foundation of a happy family, skilled youth will build a prosperous Haryana, and determined youth will become the strength of a developed and self-reliant India,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He urged youngsters to report drug peddling, saying, “If you see someone selling or pushing drugs in your area, do not keep quiet. Your one piece of information can save a young life and prevent a family from losing hope.” The identity of complainants would be kept confidential, he said. He called upon every youngster to make at least 10 others aware of the harmful effects of drugs, saying such efforts could turn the campaign into a mass movement.

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The CM said the state had launched the toll-free anti-drug helpline 9050891508 to assist drug-affected persons and provide information about drug peddling. Complaints related to narcotic substances can also be registered through the MANAS portal and helpline 1933.

Monu Kumar and Sarita Pal won the men’s and women’s 10-km races, respectively, while Yash and Pooja won the 5-km categories. Saini awarded ₹1 lakh, ₹50,000 and ₹21,000 to the top three finishers in the 10-km category, and ₹5,100, ₹3,100 and ₹2,100 to the top three finishers in the 5-km category.

Para-athlete and Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medallist Sharmila Dhankhar, the event’s brand ambassador, was felicitated.

Flowers were showered on the marathon route by drones. Cultural programmes kept the participants engaged. Inspector General of Police OP Narwal and Special Officer for Outreach Pankaj Nain were among those present.

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