Reshuffle in Chandigarh Police

Chandigarh SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary was assigned the additional charge of SSP (Intelligence) as part of a reshuffle of senior police officers of Chandigarh Police on Monday.

Manoj Kumar Meena, SP (Headquarters, Crime and Intelligence) is now SP (Security, Headquarters and Crime). Ketan Bansal, SP (Operations, Traffic, City) is now SP (Operations, EOW and Cyber). He will also hold the additional charge of assistant commandant general, Home Guards. Shruti Arora, on promotion to senior scale, has been posted as SP (City), along with commandant, IRBn.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

23-yr-old girl’s phone snatched

Two men on a scooter snatched a 23-year-old girl’s mobile phone on Monday morning. The victim, Jugnu, who lives at a paying guest in Sector 22, said she was walking back home from a friend’s house when the incident took place. A snatching case has been registered.

Man held with illegal knife

A resident of Sector 52 was arrested with a kamanidar knife. The accused has been identified as Rakesh, 24. He was caught by police team near the Sector 52/53 turn. A case under Arms Act has been registered at Sector 36 police station.

CCPCR celebrates Mother’s Day

Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) organised a special event, “Haste Angan”, to celebrate Mother’s Day on Monday at the Snehalaya in Maloya. Harjinder Kaur, chairperson of CCPCR, said that the idea behind starting “Haste Angan” project was to ensure the health and hygiene awareness and protection of children by strengthening the anganwadi centres of Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PGI radiologist honoured in Nepal

Dr Kushaljit Singh Sodhi, professor at the department of radiodiagnosis,PGIMER,was honoured at the 4th National Conference of the Nepal Radiologists’ Association held on May 6 and 7 at Kathmandu. Dr Sodhi is also the lead chair for the tuberculosis group of World Federation of Paediatric Imaging Council.

Tennis: Abhinav enters U-18 pre-quarters

Abhinav Sangra and Devert Kadian advanced into the boys’ U-18 pre-quarterfinals of the AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Monday. Abhinav defeated Ashaas Bansal 6-2, 6-1 in straight sets. Devvret Kadian won from Ayush Singh in a three-set match 6-1, 1-6, 6-4. Anant Gupta overpowered Dilshan Singh 6-1, 6-1 in straight sets. Keshav Dangi, Lakshya Gupta, Anirudh Sangra and Arnav Bishnoi also moved into pre-quarterfinals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Allow signboards on upper floors in markets: Beopar Mandal urges MC

The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) has submitted a memorandum to the municipal corporation (MC) joint commissioner, seeking provision for uniform-sized business signboards in front of the upper floors of commercial buildings in the city. The traders’ demand came after MC recently conducted a seminar, asking traders to remove publicity signboards from unauthorised spaces. According to an MC official, signboards are allowed only on the ground floor facade and in front of the staircase for businesses on the upper floors. However, CBM president Charanjiv Singh said, “Since there is limited commercial space in the city, affordable business space for startups and existing traders is only on upper floors. Therefore, separate signages for these businesses must be permitted as allowed for those on the ground floor.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Issue of invoices mandatory: Excise officials

A meeting of the department of excise and taxation was held in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Monday under the chairmanship of Randhir Singh, assistant excise and taxation commissioner. The main agenda of the meeting was the issuance of bills. Singh said that issue of invoices is mandatory for every purchase and the defaulters will be penalised with a heavy fine as per the GST Act. He added the customers and shopkeepers can Whatsapp on 7973855325 for assistance. He said that any customer facing any problem regarding the issuance of bills can send his complaint on this number and the department will take the necessary action immediately.

Mechanical sweeping in Mohali: 3 firms make presentations to MC

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three companies on Monday made pre-bid presentations to the municipal corporation for the mechanical sweeping work in Mohali. The companies included Greenviro, Loin Services and Pyara Singh and Sons. Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said the last date for submission of tenders for mechanical sweeping was May 18, following which tenders will be opened on May 19 and a firm will be awarded the contract. Sidhu said after the agreement, B roads, along the main roads, will also be covered under mechanical sweeping, which will allow more sanitation employees to be deployed on the inner roads for manual sweeping.