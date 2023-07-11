Ludhiana: Fearing breaches, villagers fortify Sutlej embankments

: As the water level of the Sutlej receded slightly on Tuesday, residents of several villages located along the banks are putting an all-out effort to fortify the banks of the river fearing breaches in case of an increase in the water level. Several hundred acres of fields and houses still lay submerged under the water. Residents of Bholewal village fortifying the banks along the Sutlej in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (MANISH/HT)

Locals who reside along the banks have started the night patrolling to swiftly respond to any leakage in the embankments. They said as the water level had gone up significantly on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they are having sleepless nights as there is a possibility of the same happening again.

The locals whose houses have been submerged have relocated to nearby villages but are finding it hard to survive due to a shortage of fodder for their cattle. Several families are living in tents near the banks to keep a watch over their houses and safeguard their valuables.

At least 15 to 20 villages have been affected due to the overflow, including Bholewal, Noorpur Bet, Walipur, Khehra Bet, Maanda, allowal and Kasabaad. The administration has issued an alert in these villages.

Balwinder Singh of Bholewal village said, “All the land belonging to the village residents has been submerged under the water. We fear the loss of this season’s crop which will put us in financial trouble.”

He added that the level of the Sutlej at the embankment near their village has receded by two to three feet. He added that locals have been on their toes since Saturday and are performing various duties, including night patrolling and fortification of the banks.

Dyal Singh, whose house is among the 13 houses which have been submerged in the water in the village of Alloway, said that their losses should be compensated. He added that in 2019, the embankment close to their village had breached which is yet to be cemented. He added that the flood planes along the Sutlej should be identified, and the embankments close to the villages should be strengthened.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Tuesday ordered the food supply department to immediately procure 20,000 plastic bags (each of 30kg capacity) and hand over the same to the rural development and panchayat department.

In her order passed under Section 33 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the deputy commissioner said “The food, civil and supply department has been asked to ensure delivery of 20,000 plastic bags to rural development and panchayat department so that these can be filled with sand and used immediately for protection works. She said that among 20,000 sandbags, 5,000 bags filled with sand will be supplied in Samrala, Jagraon, and Ludhiana west sub-divisions. Besides, 2,000 bags will be sent to the areas falling under Ludhiana east and the remaining 3,000 will be kept in reserve.

The deputy commissioner said that sufficient Mgnrega workers have been deployed and senior officials are overseeing the arrangements.

She added that the district administration has also arranged 10 buses to shift locals to safe places.