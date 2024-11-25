Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Return to ballot papers as EVMs can be hacked: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

ByHTC, Shimla
Nov 25, 2024 10:36 PM IST

The Himachal CM’s remarks came days after the BJP-led Mahayuti swept the Maharashtra assembly elections

: Elections should be held using ballot papers to clear doubts over the functioning of electronic voting machines (EVM) as technology can be hacked, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu (File)
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu (File)

Talking to mediapersons in Shimla, Sukhu said, “The EVM manufacturers have closed production and if there is doubt over their functioning, elections should be held using ballot papers on the demand of the public at large.”

The chief minister’s remarks came days after the BJP-led Mahayuti swept the Maharashtra assembly elections, winning 230 out of 288 seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) finished a distant second with 46 seats.

“Any technology can be hacked, and even Elon Musk has said this,” Sukhu said.

Several leaders of the MVA, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP), have alleged irregularities in the functioning of EVMs, claiming a large number of complaints have surfaced against the machines.

Speaking about the concerns, Congress’ Himachal unit president Pratibha Singh, said, “The issue has been raised multiple times. Concerns about tampering with EVMs have been brought up on several occasions. It is the Election Commission’s responsibility to address it.”

BJP hits back

BJP, however, hit back with leader of Opposition in the Himachal assembly, Jai Ram Thakur saying, “The reason for Congress’s defeat is not EVM but anti-people and anti-development thinking. The Congress has been defeated in this election by the people of the state, not EVM.”

“Stop the mess from health to education system and give priority to public welfare works instead of corruption. Stop blaming EVMs,” he added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On