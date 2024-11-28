Sub-registrar offices across Ludhiana wore a deserted look on Thursday as sub-registrars observed a strike to protest the arrest of the tehsildar union’s president by the Vigilance Bureau in Bathinda. The strike caused inconvenience to the people visiting the offices for transfer of properties and other works. Revenue officials strike work over Bathinda tehsildar’s arrest

Many people expressed frustration over the unexpected disruption. “I took a day off work to get a property transfer process completed, only to find the office shut. This is very disappointing,” said Kamaljit Singh, a city resident.

The protest is in response to the recent arrest of the tehsildar union’s president, which has sparked outrage among revenue officials. The association alleged that the arrest was unjust and demanded a transparent investigation into the matter.

The strike is expected to continue on Friday, as per the association’s office-bearers. “The vigilance DGP has called for a meeting on Friday. We will decide the future course of action based on the outcome of the meeting,” said a representative of the protesting sub-registrars.

The strike has paralysed operations at sub-registrar offices, leaving citizens in limbo. Concerns are growing about the mounting backlog of property registrations and related services if the strike persists.