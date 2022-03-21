Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Reverend Denzel Peoples is new Bishop of CNI’s Chandigarh diocese
Reverend Denzel Peoples is new Bishop of CNI’s Chandigarh diocese

Reverend Denzel Peoples was consecrated as the Bishop of the Chandigarh diocese of the Church of North India (CNI) by Dr PC Singh, moderator, CNI Synod, at Christ Church, Sector 18
Reverend Denzel Peoples of CNI’s Chandigarh diocese (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 01:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Reverend Denzel Peoples was consecrated as the Bishop of the Chandigarh diocese of the Church of North India (CNI) by Dr PC Singh, moderator, CNI Synod, at Christ Church, Sector 18, on Sunday.

