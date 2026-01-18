Revolutionary changes in health sector will be visible in a year: Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asserted that revolutionary changes in the health sector would be visible within one year and that Himachal Pradesh would emerge as the country’s number one state in healthcare services within the next three years. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asserted that revolutionary changes in the health sector would be visible within one year and that Himachal Pradesh would emerge as the country’s number one state in healthcare services within the next three years. (HT File)

Addressing a first-of-its-kind State-Level Health Dialogue Session in Shimla on Saturday, the CM said that the state government would spend ₹1,300 crore under JICA Phase–II to strengthen healthcare delivery. Nearly ₹3,000 crore would be invested over the next three years to equip health institutions with world-class high-end medical technology.

For the first time in the state’s history, a direct and extended interaction was held between the chief minister and chief medical officers (CMOs), block medical officers (BMOs) and medical superintendents. The marathon dialogue session continued for nearly four-and-a-half hours, during which the CM engaged in detailed discussions on grassroots challenges, operational issues and policy-level reforms. Several key decisions were taken on the spot, ensuring immediate resolution of long-pending matters.

Emphasizing that strong health administration is the backbone of quality healthcare, the CM announced decentralisation of administrative and financial powers. CMOs, BMOs and medical superintendents would be vested with enhanced financial authority, while necessary amendments would be introduced in the Financial Rules to make procedures simpler, faster and more effective.

He said that financial and decision-making powers related to sanitation arrangements in health institutions would be delegated to CMOs. Special dedicated funds would also be created for CMOs and medical superintendents to meet urgent and essential hospital requirements.

The CM announced that the state government would actively consider increasing the salary of job trainee doctors. He informed that recruitment of 236 doctors is currently underway and 150 additional posts have already been sanctioned. To ensure complete transparency, marks obtained in both written examinations and interviews would be included in the final merit list.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to systemic transformation, CM Sukhu said that the impact of reforms would be clearly visible within a year. “Within the next three years, Himachal Pradesh will set national benchmarks in healthcare delivery,” he asserted.

He said that model health institutions being developed across the state would act as game changers for the healthcare ecosystem. These institutions would be equipped with globally benchmarked high-end technology. Medical equipment older than 15 years would be replaced, significantly improving patient care and reducing the workload on doctors. Operation theatre facilities would be ensured in every model health institution.