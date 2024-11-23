Road mishap claims two lives in Haryana’s Rohtak

Drivers of a truck and canter were killed after their vehicles collided head-on in Rohtak on Saturday, police said. Mangles remains of the vehicle. (HT Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Amit Kumar of Bhiwani and Nandu of Rajasthan.

Sampla police station house officer (SHO) Bijender Singh said that the incident occurred when the truck being driven by Amit Kumar was going to Rajasthan while carrying iron pipes and a canter coming from the opposite side collided with it near Sampla in Rohtak.

“Both the injured were rushed to Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), where doctors declared them dead. We have registered an FIR and started a probe into the matter,” the SHO added.