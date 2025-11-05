Road mishaps in Himachal claim 5 lives

Five people were killed in three separate road accidents in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra, Mandi, and Hamirpur districts, officials said on Tuesday. The mangled remains of the car after it met with an accident in Mandi’s Karsog on Tuesday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

In Mandi district, a husband and wife from Kinnaur were killed and their daughter was seriously injured after the car they were travelling in met with an accident in the Karsog subdivision. The mishap occurred at around 8:30 am on Tuesday on the Karsog–Rampur road.

The injured was taken to the Rampur civil hospital. Upon receiving the information, a police and rescue team from the Karsog police station rushed to the spot. Locals also helped pull the victims out of the car, but the couple had already died.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Two killed in Hamirpur

Two people were killed and four others seriously injured in a road accident near Tiyale Da Ghat in Bhota on Monday night, said police. Six people were in the vehicle when it collided with a roadside parapet.

According to reports, the victims were returning home from the in-laws’ home of the newly married daughter.

In Kangra, a woman was killed and 13 others injured after a pickup truck carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh collided with a tree in Bankhandi. The mishap occurred at around 5:30 am on Tuesday. Police officials said the vehicle was carrying 18 people, including the driver. The driver fled the scene after the accident but was later apprehended.

The impact was so severe that the front portion of the truck was completely damaged. Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Police officials said that a case has been registered at Haripur police station and an investigation is underway.