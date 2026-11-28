Panic gripped Giaspura village after labourers, pressed in digging the industrial plot, noticed rocket shells on Thursday. The police cordoned off the area and also covered the shell with sand bags. A bomb disposal team has been called on to diffuse the shells.

The police cordoned off the area and also covered the shell with sand bags. (HT) more less

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Sunil Dutt Jain of Rani Jhansi Road stated that he owned an industrial plot in Giaspura village. On Thursday, he hired some workers to clean the bushes and dig the ground. While digging the labourers found some shells and alerted him. He further informed the police.

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On being informed the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Karanveer Singh stated that a total of 11 shells were found. It is suspected that the shell would have come in the scrap from bay countries. The importer had dumped the shell in the plot.

However, the Sahnewal Police lodged an FIR under sections 288 and 125 of the BNS against unidentified accused.