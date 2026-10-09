Rohtak man strangles pregnant wife to death

A 29-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Rohtak, barely two months after the couple solemnised their marriage, police said on Thursday. Police said that the woman’s daughter was present in the house at the time of the incident. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased has been identified as Sushma Rani alias Lali. According to police, the accused, Aneesh Kumar, allegedly killed her at their residence in the city and fled from the spot. The incident allegedly took place in the presence of the woman’s nine-year-old daughter from her previous marriage.

According to police, victim’s family said that Sushma had been living with Aneesh in a live-in relationship for around six years before the two got married in court about two months ago. It was Sushma’s second marriage. She had a daughter from her previous husband. According to her brother Ajit Singh, Sushma was also around five months pregnant, police said.

Ajit said Aneesh returned home around 11pm on Wednesday, following which Sushma served him food. The couple allegedly had an argument over some issue. The quarrel escalated and Aneesh allegedly strangled Sushma, Ajit told police.

Police said that the woman’s daughter was present in the house at the time of the incident. After the alleged killing, Aneesh fled, following which the girl informed neighbours, who reached the house and alerted the police.

City police reached the spot and took the woman’s body into custody. The body was sent for post-mortem examination and handed over to the family, police said.

Investigating officer ASI Sanjeet said the police have recorded the statement of the girl to gather details about the incident and were searching for the accused. No complaint had been submitted by the woman’s family so far and further action would be taken on the basis of the complaint.