Led by chairperson Manju Hooda, several elected members of the Rohtak zila parishad on Tuesday locked the council office and staged a protest, alleging corruption and irregularities in development works and demanding action against officials. The members said their protest would continue until the administration took notice of their complaints and initiated action to check the alleged irregularities. (HT Photo)

At least 11 protesting zila parishad members raised slogans against the officials and said they would continue their sit-in and keep the office locked until their grievances were addressed.

Hooda alleged that the zila parishad house had approved 104 development works worth around ₹9 to 10 crore, but members learnt about 15 days ago that the projects had been sent for re-quotation without informing the elected representatives or explaining the reasons. She said the executive engineer’s office had not shared any information about the process.

She alleged that firms which had failed to execute earlier projects were being allowed to participate in the tender process again, raising questions about the transparency of the exercise. Demanding an impartial inquiry, she sought the intervention of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

“Public development works have been stalled for the past six months. Officials are acting arbitrarily despite being accountable to the people. This will not be tolerated,” Hooda alleged.

Questioning why the council members were not taken into confidence before inviting fresh quotations, she also asked why firms that had failed to complete assigned works had not been blacklisted or debarred. She alleged that the same firms were being favoured despite repeated written representations by members.

Hooda said the members had been in touch with deputy commissioner (DC) Satbir Singh and zila parishad chief executive officer Narendra Kumar for the past 15 days. “They would now jointly approach the CM,” she said, adding that she did not get any assurance from the top officers of Rohtak district administration over this issue.

Talking to HT, Rohtak additional deputy commissioner Narendra Kumar rejected the allegations as baseless, saying that some tenders were recalled due to technical issues and have been re-advertised as per norms and in the public interest. He said that there was no delay in the allocation of work orders.