Mohali to get Punjab’s first human milk bank

Rotary Club of Chandigarh and Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to set up a not-for-profit human milk bank. AIMS director Dr Bhavneet Bharti and Rotary Club president Anil Chadda signing the MoU for Punjab’s first human mil bank to be established in Mohali. (HT Photo)

As per club president Anil Chadda, this will be the first-of-its-kind facility in Punjab. The MoU was signed by AIMS director Dr Bhavneet Bharti and Anil Chadda.

Christened as Rotary Hope Project, Chadda said this would be a boon for infants born pre-term who require human milk. He said the facility will cater to 500 to 700 children, providing them with human milk free-of-cost.

He said Subhash Garg, a philanthropist from Yamunanagar who was the district governor in Rotary, had contributed ₹31 lakh for setting up the facility that will come up on AIMS premises, currently functioning from Phase 6 and eventually to be moved to Sector 81. Dr Bharti said those who need human milk were estimated at 3.5 million per year.

“In this region, we have similar requirements as human milk is protective against multiple serious diseases, such as neo-natal sepsis and neo-natal necrotising enterocolitis,” Dr Bharti said.

She added that the milk will be stored, preserved and pasteurised, making it safe to consume for three months.

Dr Bharti, who is also a member of the Rotary Club, said the building for the facility is ready and equipment will be installed soon.

