A political row has emerged after Congress’s Jalandhar MP and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was seen sharing the stage with a man facing multiple FIRs, including murder charges at his rally here. Murder accused Shubham Arora (wearing sunglasses) with Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi in Ludhiana during the Congress event. (HT Photo)

Shubham Arora, alias Shubham Mota, whose name figured in the November 29, 2025, Bath Castle wedding shootout on Pakhowal Road, in which two guests, including a woman, were killed, was present at the stage during Channi’s “Jawani Sambhal” rally in Ludhiana west constituency on November 13.

Deputy commissioner of police (Investigation) Harpal Singh said: “Shubham is facing 16 FIRs registered at different police stations, including murder, attempt to murder, assault and Arms Act among other offences.” Shubham is currently out on bail.

Photographs and videos of the November 13 event is making rounds on social media.

In one photograph, Mota can be seen presenting a flower garland to Channi while standing alongside him on the stage.

The shootout in which Mota’s name figured took place during a wedding function at Bath Castle banquet hall, where several MLAs, senior bureaucrats and local officials were also present.

The rival groups reportedly exchanged at least 20 rounds of fire.

The Sadar police had registered an FIR against Mota, Yuvraj Singh and their alleged rivals Ankur, Jasbir Singh Jassa, Rubal Pardhan and Jatinder Kumar Dabar in connection with the case.

Twelve unidentified associates were also named in the case. Mota was subsequently arrested and later released on bail.

Calls made to Charanjit Singh Channi seeking a response could not immediately elicit a response.

Former cabinet minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu said: “A large number of people had attended the event. I’am unaware of how Shubham managed to gain access to the stage.”

BJP district president Sunil Moudgil and press secretary Satish Kumar said: “Some political parties promote such people with tainted image. The leaders should not promote such elements by inviting them on the stage.”