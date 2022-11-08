Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1,553-cr worth project: GoI approves four-laning of Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road

Updated on Nov 08, 2022 10:15 PM IST

The Centre has approved 4-laning project of Phagwara to Hoshiarpur road under Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme worth ₹1,553 cr. A 48-kilometre stretch will be completed in 2 years

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted about the project. (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Accepting a long pending demand, the centre has approved a four-laning project of Phagwara to Hoshiarpur road under Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme worth 1,553 crore. A 48-kilometre stretch will be completed within the coming two years. A senior national highways authority of India (NHAI) official said that once the project is completed, it will reduce travel time from an hour to just 30 minutes .

Union cabinet minister of road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, Tweeted, “The project for 4 laning of Phagwara to Hoshiarpur road (NH 344B) including Phagwara & Hoshiarpur Bypass under Bharatmala Pariyojana, district Jalandhar, Karpurthala, SBS Nagar & Hoshiarpur, in Punjab has been approved at the total cost of Rs. 1553.07 crore on Hybrid Annuity Mode,”.

Gadkari in his subsequent Tweets said that the construction period for this 48.622 km stretch is two years. This corridor starts from NH-44 near Jamalpur (Phagwara) and ends at NH-503A at Hoshiarpur. After completion, it would also provide faster connectivity between NH-44 and NH-503A (Amritsar–Tanda–Una).

“The development of the section will overall improve the movement along the existing highway, ensuring smooth and safe traffic flow, substantial reduction in travel time and substantial gain in terms of reduced Vehicle Operating Cost (VOC). The project would boost the infrastructure in the region, which would ultimately lead to overall economic development in the surrounding areas”, added Gadkari. At present, the commuters were facing a tough time to travel to Hoshiarpur as the Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur highway project via Adampur was hanging in the fire over the land acquisition disputes, whereas the upcoming project once completed will prove to be of a great convenience.

Tuesday, November 08, 2022
