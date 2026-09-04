Nearly 40% of the applications for economically weaker section (EWS) certificates filed in Kathua tehsil over the last five years have been rejected, according to data obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Nearly 40% of the applications over the last five years have been rejected, according to data obtained under the RTI Act. (HT File)

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In response to Jammu-based RTI activist Raman Kumar Sharma, the Kathua tehsildar said 6,963 applications for issuance of EWS certificates were received between 2022 and 2027 (to date). Of these, 4,276 certificates were issued, while 2,687 applications, close to 40%, were rejected.

Year-wise, data show a rise in both applications and rejections. In FY 2022-23, 480 EWS applications were received, 282 certificates were issued, and 198 were rejected. The numbers rose sharply in FY 2023-24, with 1,566 applications, 1,144 certificates issued and 422 rejected. In 2024-25, 1,372 out of 2,461 applications were approved, while 1,089 were rejected.

The following year, 2025-26, saw 2,205 applications, with 1,325 issued and 880 rejected. For 2026-27 (to date), 251 applications have been received, with 153 certificates issued and 98 rejected.

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{{^usCountry}} The tehsil office, however, did not provide data for FY 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, stating that EWS certificates during this period were issued offline, and asked the applicant to approach the office separately for that record. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tehsil office, however, did not provide data for FY 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, stating that EWS certificates during this period were issued offline, and asked the applicant to approach the office separately for that record. {{/usCountry}}

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Commenting on the rejection figures, Sharma said a rejection rate of nearly 40% warranted an audit and called for a white paper to examine the reasons behind the rejections.

“Either residents are not adequately aware of the eligibility requirements for obtaining EWS certificates, or there is some other issue that can come to the fore only after a proper audit or probe,” he said.

The figures, he added, should be examined to determine whether applicants were rejected due to incomplete documentation, ineligibility or other reasons, and whether adequate opportunities were being provided to rectify deficiencies.

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