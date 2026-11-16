Rumours of Geelani’s granddaughter joining politics sparks row in J&K

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti on Sunday lashed out at the ruling National Conference (NC) for questioning the motive behind the possibility of Ruwa Shah, granddaughter of late separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, joining politics. Geelani, who was a Hurriyat leader and the face of separatism in Kashmir for over three decades after militancy erupted in J&K in 1989, died in September 2021 at the age of 91. (HT Photo for representation)

Although Ruwa Shah has not publicly announced any decision to join politics, there have been rumours that she might join the PDP. Shah has neither denied nor confirmed the rumours so far.

Iltija, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, said that if three generations of NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who advocated for right to self-determination in J&K, can join politics, why not Geelani’s granddaughter.

“If Sheikh Abdullah’s sons, grandsons and great grandsons are here despite him boycotting elections and running the Plebiscite Front for the right to self-determination for years, why can’t Geelani’s granddaughter be accepted if she wants to return to the pre-1987 era and accept that ideology of her grandfather, when he was an MLA? Truer words haven’t been spoken,” Iltija wrote in a post on X.

Geelani, who was a Hurriyat leader and the face of separatism in Kashmir for over three decades after militancy erupted in J&K in 1989, died in September 2021 at the age of 91. He would often give calls to boycott elections and denounced mainstream politicians as “vassals of occupation”.

NC spokesperson and Zadibal MLA Tanvir Sadiq had asked Ruwa Shah to clarify whether she thought her grandfather’s stand was right or wrong before joining politics.

“She is the granddaughter of Syed Ali Shah Geelani. If she joins politics for that, then she is using Geelani’s name. I don’t know which political connections are involved in this. You should ask her whether she is joining as an individual or on the name of her grandfather because her grandfather had talked about a totally different J&K to people here,” Sadiq said.

Sadiq said they had no problem with Shah joining as an individual. “She is young, and there is nothing wrong if she wants to help people by joining politics. But if she is using her grandfather’s name to enter politics and mislead people, that is absolutely wrong,” he said.