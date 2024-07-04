Rural dept officials booked for bungling 30 lakh in Jammu and Kashmir

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday booked officials of the rural development department (RDD) in connection with the misappropriation of over ₹30 lakh worth of government funds. The Anti Corruption Bureau booked officials of the rural development department. (HT File)

A case was registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau under the sections of Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006, and section 120-B of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) at the ACB police station in Doda against officials of the rural development department block in Dachhan.

“The officials were identified as Parveen Sharma of Greater Kailash in Jammu, the then block development officer at Dachhan, Mohammad Abass of Sounder Dachhan, then village-level worker panchayat Loharna-B and Janakpur, Mohammad Hussain of Sounder, the then village-level Worker Loharna-B, Munshi Ram of Janakpur Tehsil Dachhan, then VLW Panchayat Janakpur, Ranjeet Raina of Janakpur in Dachhan, then GRS panchayat Loharna-B and Janakpur, Daleep Kumar, then GRS panchayat Loharna-B, Asif Hussain of Tachhana, sarpanch panchayat Janakpur and others on the basis of a preliminary enquiry (PE),” an official spokesperson said.

“The officials of rural development department Dachhan under will-knit conspiracy with each other and beneficiaries, dishonestly and fraudulently abused their official positions to misappropriate amount of ₹30,25,264 for 20 randomly selected different works of Panchayat Loharna-B and Janakpur meant for execution of works under different schemes of the rural development department,” the spokesperson added.

During the course of investigation, searches were carried out the houses of the accused public servant Parveen Sharma, then block development officer Dachhan, situated at Greater Kailash Jammu

Further investigation in the case is in progress.