Sach Pass reopens after 2 day snowfall closure, bringing relief to Pangi Valley

Sach Pass, a vital road link which connects Pangi valley with the district headquarters in Chamba, has been cleared for the movement of small 4×4 vehicles, officials said on Saturday.

A view of snow-capped mountains following a fresh spell of snowfall near Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh National Highway on Saturday. (PTI)

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However, the drivers have been advised to exercise extreme caution while travelling through the pass due to the risk of skidding on frozen water and icy road surfaces. The road was closed on October 15 following the heavy snowfall in high altitude areas of the hill state.

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The reopening brings much-needed relief to Pangi residents, who face long and difficult journeys whenever the mountain route is blocked. During such closures, they have to take a detour via Manali or Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Situated at an altitude of 14,500 feet, Sach Pass connects Chamba with the remote Pangi valley and remains closed for nearly seven months each year due to heavy snowfall.

The closure of Sach Pass during winter months cuts off the Pangi valley from the district headquarters, Chamba. It forces the residents of Pangi to undertake a long and arduous journey, covering 750km via Jammu and Kullu to reach the district headquarters.

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{{^usCountry}} Dry weather to prevail: IMD {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dry weather to prevail: IMD {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, dry weather is expected to prevail across Himachal from October 17 to 23 and the maximum temperatures are also likely to rise during the next four to five days.

On Saturday, Kukumseri in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district recorded the state’s lowest minimum temperature at -1.1°C. It was followed by Keylong at -0.7°C and Tabo at 0.2°C.

Maximum temperatures across the state remained normal on Saturday, with Una continuing to be the hottest place at 32.2°C. Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 20.8°C, while Dharamshala and Manali recorded 25°C and 19.5°C, respectively.