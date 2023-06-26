Ludhiana: Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang with arrest of three

The Sadar Jagraon police busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of three accused on Sunday recovered as many as 11 stolen vehicles, including a car and 10 motorcycles, from their possession. Accused of vehicle lifting in the custody of Sadar Jagraon Police in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Satnam Singh alias Sattu of Kaunke Kalan, Dharampreet Singh alias Tholu of Kot Hari Singh and Dilpreet Singh alias Sanju of Kaunke Kalan.

The accused were arrested at a checkpoint installed on Sohian village– Chowkimann Road.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Jagraon) Satvinder Singh Virk said that the accused were arrested following a tip-off. The team stopped the accused coming on two motorcycles from Sohian village’s side for checking. The accused failed to produce documents of the motorcycles.

The DSP said that the accused used to steal vehicles from Jagraon city and were going to Ludhiana to sell the same.

On the information provided by the accused, the police recovered another 8 motorcycles and a car dumped at an isolated place near Sohian village.

The DSP said that the accused had stolen a car and an FIR in the matter was already registered on June 14 under section 379 of the IPC at city Jagraon police station.

The police have initiated further investigation to trace the persons to whom the accused used to sell the stolen motorcycles.