Chandigarh: Punjab Congress leaders on Tuesday dismissed the reunion of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as an exercise in “opportunistic politics” and political survival, asserting that the alliance would have no impact on the Congress’s prospects in the 2027 assembly elections.

Union home minister Amit Shah addressing a press conference on the BJP-SAD alliance for the 2027 Punjab assembly polls in New Delhi on Tuesday. BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, and Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon were among those present. (ANI Photo) more less

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Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Pargat Singh dismissed the tie-up as “directionless and opportunistic politics,” stating that core issues concerning farmers and the Badal family’s role in the state remained unresolved.

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“I would like to wish both of them good luck, but the issues remain exactly the same—what happened to the farmers, what was done to Punjab, and what the Badal family did,” he said, alleging that the BJP-led Centre had weakened democratic institutions over the past decade.

Describing the tie-up as a “desperate exercise in political survival,” Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa said both parties had lost public confidence and could not independently regain lost ground. “This is nothing but a marriage of political convenience between two rejected political forces. They may have come together hoping to revive their fortunes, but Punjab’s political arithmetic is clear: Zero plus zero equals zero. No amount of political manoeuvring can manufacture public support that does not exist,” Bajwa said.

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{{^usCountry}} Former PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring termed the alliance “the most opportunistic,” arguing that the two parties had effectively remained aligned even without a formal arrangement. Accusing SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal of shifting his stance out of desperation, Warring alleged that Badal had betrayed Punjabis by aligning with what he called the RSS’s “sinister designs over Punjab.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring termed the alliance “the most opportunistic,” arguing that the two parties had effectively remained aligned even without a formal arrangement. Accusing SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal of shifting his stance out of desperation, Warring alleged that Badal had betrayed Punjabis by aligning with what he called the RSS’s “sinister designs over Punjab.” {{/usCountry}}

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Asserting that the reunion would make no difference to the Congress, Warring pointed to the party’s assembly election victories in 2002 and 2017—both won when the SAD and BJP contested together—and said the Congress was ready to take on the alliance in 2027.

Echoing concerns over the agricultural policy, Bajwa questioned the ideological credibility of the alliance, recalling that the SAD had quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September 2020 over the Centre’s three farm laws, with Sukhbir citing the lack of a statutory guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) and Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigning from the Union cabinet.

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“At that time, Sukhbir Badal told Punjabis that he was leaving the NDA to defend the interests of farmers. Today, he is sitting alongside the very same BJP leadership. What has changed? Have the farmers’ concerns been resolved? Has a legal guarantee for MSP been enacted?” Bajwa asked, adding that the repeal of the farm laws did not settle all issues raised during the farmers’ agitation.

The LoP also challenged the SAD chief to clarify whether he would press Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to scrap the Agnipath military recruitment scheme and restore regular army recruitment, as well as reopen cross-border trade routes—including trade suspended in 2019 and commercial connectivity via the Kartarpur Corridor.

On the issue of narcotics, Bajwa said the BJP-led central government must explain what concrete steps it has taken to dismantle interstate and international drug supply chains and their financial networks, adding that neither party could absolve itself of its past record through a fresh electoral tie-up.

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“The people of Punjab are not looking for partnerships designed to save political careers. They are looking for accountability and a credible vision for their future. In Punjab, zero plus zero will remain zero,” Bajwa added.