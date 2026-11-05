Saini orders salary cuts, suspension after officials found neglecting public grievances

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini wielded stick during a grievance redressal committee meeting in Gurugram on Wednesday, ordering a one-month salary deduction for an executive engineer, as well as a 50% salary cut for three months for a building inspector and a municipal engineer who were allegedly found negligent in discharging their official duties.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini addresses the media after a grievance committee meeting at John Hall in Civil Lines, Gurugram, on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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A total of 15 complaints were taken up during the meeting, and 11 were disposed of on the spot. The CM directed that the remaining four cases be kept pending until the next meeting, an official spokesperson said.

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Saini instructed the officials concerned to submit status reports on the action taken in these cases at the next meeting. Haryana industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh, Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary, Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar and Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma were also present during the meeting.

While hearing a complaint related to the Pataudi-Jatauli Mandi area municipal council, Saini took serious note of the wrongful creation of property IDs in violation of prescribed rules and procedures.

The inquiry revealed that the then building inspector and municipal engineer had created property IDs without obtaining prior approval from the competent authority and without following the prescribed procedure.

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{{^usCountry}} Taking a serious view of the negligence in the discharge of their duties, the CM directed that 50% of the salaries of both officials be deducted for three months. Directions were also issued to chargesheet both officials and transfer them outside Haryana’s NCR districts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking a serious view of the negligence in the discharge of their duties, the CM directed that 50% of the salaries of both officials be deducted for three months. Directions were also issued to chargesheet both officials and transfer them outside Haryana’s NCR districts. {{/usCountry}}

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Saini said negligence in government work and disregard for rules would not be tolerated. “Ensuring accountability of officials in matters affecting public interest is essential,” he said.

The CM also took serious note of a complaint regarding misbehaviour by a patwari of the Gurugram municipal corporation while hearing a citizen’s grievance during the meeting. After the matter of misbehaviour with the complainant came to light, the CM directed the immediate suspension of the patwari concerned.

He said treating citizens with dignity and respect is the responsibility of every officer and employee. “Misbehaviour with people visiting government offices for their work or disregard for their grievances would not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he said.

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In another case concerning negligence in road restoration work and failure to execute the work in accordance with prescribed standards, the CM directed that one month’s salary of the executive engineer of the public works department be deducted.

Saini said special attention must be paid to quality and timely completion of road construction and restoration works. Negligence of any kind in development works would not be acceptable. He directed officials to ensure regular monitoring of development projects.

₹2,000 crore approved to strengthen infra in govt schools

The CM said that a plan worth over ₹2,000 crore has been approved to strengthen infrastructure in government schools across the state. Under the plan, more than 400 government schools will be provided with new buildings by the end of December 2027.

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“The government is committed to providing students with a better learning environment and modern facilities,” Saini said this while hearing a complaint related to the renovation of a school building during the meeting.

Taking cognisance of complaints regarding the cleanliness and maintenance of public toilets in the municipal corporation areas of Gurugram and Manesar, the CM ordered an inspection.

He directed that three-member committees be constituted in each zone through the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee, with each committee including one government official.