Former Haryana minister, Sampat Singh on Friday criticised the state government for allegedly pushing 22 state universities into an “unprecedented debt” burden of ₹16,052 crore over the past four years.

Singh noted that the government initially replaced grants with loans on April 29, 2022 before rolling back the order on May 22, 2022 following academic protests. (HT File) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At a briefing in Chandigarh, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader said the conversion of grants-in-aid into repayable loans was a calculated withdrawal from public higher education and threatened to trigger the commercialisation, closure, or private takeover of public institutions.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Singh noted that the government initially replaced grants with loans on April 29, 2022 before rolling back the order on May 22, 2022 following academic protests. However, he described the rollback as an eyewash. After releasing grants for only two quarters in 2022-23, the government continued disbursing funds under alternative labels such as non-recurring expenditure while quietly booking them under budget head 6202 (loans for education, sports, art, and culture) instead of budget head 2202 (grants for education).

“Consequently, the 22 universities have accumulated ₹16,052 crore in liabilities and have been told to self-finance their academic activities through alumni donations, CSR funds, patents and the commercial use of surplus land,” the former minister said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The INLD leader said this has crippled university staffing and academic standards. “Out of 6,290 sanctioned regular teaching positions, only 2,733 (43.5%) are filled, leaving 3,557 posts vacant,’’ he maintained. Singh demanded that the state government should immediately restore full grant in aid (under head 2202), halt all loan conversions, waive existing university liabilities and release adequate funds to fill vacant teaching and non-teaching positions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The INLD leader said this has crippled university staffing and academic standards. “Out of 6,290 sanctioned regular teaching positions, only 2,733 (43.5%) are filled, leaving 3,557 posts vacant,’’ he maintained. Singh demanded that the state government should immediately restore full grant in aid (under head 2202), halt all loan conversions, waive existing university liabilities and release adequate funds to fill vacant teaching and non-teaching positions. {{/usCountry}}

Read More