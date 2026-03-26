Sanaur legislator Pathanmajra 6th AAP MLA to be arrested in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanaur legislator Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra has become the sixth party MLA arrested by the Punjab Police or vigilance authorities during the Bhagwant Mann government’s tenure. Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanaur legislator Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra

Police arrested Pathanmajra and his three associates from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday night in connection with a rape and criminal intimidation case. He had been absconding since September 2 last year and was declared a proclaimed offender. A lookout notice had also been issued against him.

The Sanaur MLA’s arrest came just two days after former cabinet minister and AAP’s Patti MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar was taken into custody from Mandi Gobindgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib district on Monday. Bhullar had resigned from the state cabinet on Saturday after Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, district manager of the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, died by suicide in Amritsar, accusing the minister of harassment and coercion.

AAP state president Aman Arora said the state government has set a new benchmark by acting swiftly and decisively against wrongdoing, showing the courage to act against its own members and uphold the truth. “We do not follow the old culture of shielding those in power,” he added. AAP general secretary and chief spokesperson Baltej Pannu also said that Pathanmajra’s arrest reiterated the state government’s commitment to the rule of law.

“Only yesterday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann made it clear that the law is the same for everyone, whether mantri or santri. Unlike previous regimes, our government neither supports nor shields anyone. First Bhullar and now Pathanmajra – what more proof does one need?” he said.

The AAP legislators arrested during the present government’s tenure include former health minister and Mansa MLA Vijay Singla, who was detained by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) in May 2022 on charges of alleged corruption. Singla was the first AAP MLA to be arrested after the party came to power in Punjab in March 2022. However, he got a clean chit last year.

In February 2023, Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta was caught by the VB on allegations of corruption. Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora was arrested by the VB in May last year in a corruption case involving a municipal corporation official, whereas Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura was arrested in September last year following his conviction by a court in Tarn Taran in a 12-year-old case of molestation and assault of a woman. All six are first-time MLAs.