Sangrur BJP office attack: 3 accused to be produced before NIA court today

The three accused in the Sangrur BJP office attack case will be produced before a special NIA court in Mohali on Friday, police said. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in the last week of October, took over the probe on the directions of the Union home ministry and registered an FIR. (Shutterstock)

A petrol bomb was hurled at the BJP office on July 26 by two persons who approached the premises on foot from the direction of Uppli village. Punjab Police investigations had revealed that the arrested accused were given ₹2,200 to throw the crude bomb and film the attack, allegedly intended to cause maximum damage by fire.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in the last week of October, took over the probe on the directions of the Union home ministry and registered an FIR.

Sangrur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dalbir Singh said three accused—Jaspreet Singh, Happy Singh and Shahnawaz Khan—who were lodged in Sangrur jail will be taken to Mohali on Friday and produced before the special judge in the NIA court.

Earlier, based on the complaint filed by former BJP district president Maninder Singh Kapial, Sangrur police had lodged an FIR under Section 326 (g) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908. Provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were also added later.

Sangrur police had subsequently arrested Happy, 22, a resident of Bhamabaddi, who worked as a delivery boy for an e-commerce company, and Jaspreet, 26, a carpenter from Mastuana Sahib village in Sangrur district.

After the arrest, police said the accused were in contact with a foreign-based handler identified as Rana Bhai, who had allegedly promised to pay them to carry out the attack. According to police, Rana transferred ₹1,200 and ₹1,000 to the accused in two separate transactions.

The suspects allegedly recorded a video of the attack and intended to send it to the handler to receive the remaining promised amount.

Police later arrested two more accused, identified as Shah Nawaz Khan from Delhi and Karanbir from Ajnala, in connection with the case.