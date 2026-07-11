Sanjeev Arora ‘key person’ in ₹102-cr PMLA case: ED chargesheet

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against jailed Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora in ₹102.5-crore money laundering probe linked to alleged fraudulent Goods and Services Tax (GST) transactions pertaining to fake mobile phone (iPhone) export bills. According to the ED, the case is against Gurugram-based company Hampton Sky Realty Ltd (HSRL), its linked entities and Arora, who was the “beneficial owner and controller” of the company, along with his family members. (HT)

In the chargesheet filed at Special PMLA Court in Gurugram on July 6, the federal agency has termed Arora as the “key person” involved in the offence of money laundering by bogus billing, fraud, forgery and payment to shell entities. On May 9, Sanjeev Arora (62) was arrested by the federal agency from his official residence in Chandigarh after raids, leading to political uproar in Punjab.

“Arora is knowingly a party and is actually involved in generation, possession, acquisition and concealment and use of proceeds of crime and has knowingly involved in the processes and activities connected with it,” said an ED official, who did not want to be named, while quoting the chargesheet.

According to the ED, the case is against Gurugram-based company Hampton Sky Realty Ltd (HSRL), its linked entities and Arora, who was the “beneficial owner and controller” of the company, along with his family members.

The ED told the court that during the 2023-24 financial year, the company sold mobile phones worth ₹157.12 crore to several local and overseas entities, and Arora, as the CMD, was responsible for the company’s business conduct, which involved alleged illicit transactions.

During the course of search proceedings at the premises of M/s Hampton Sky Realty Limited (earlier known as “Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd.”) on April 17, it revealed that HSRL has shown sale of goods (mobile phone) valued at approximately 157.12 crores from May 12 to October 23 in 2023 to several local and overseas entities and out of this, the exports worth about ₹102.50 crore were made to two UAE-based entities—M/s Fortbel Telecom FZCO and M/s Dragon Global FZCO.

In the FIR registered on April 18 at Udyog Vihar police station, Gurugram, against Arora and others, it is stated that the exports to the tune of ₹102.50 crore were made to only two Dubai entities owned and controlled by Hemant Sood and Chander Shekhar, the other beneficial owners, of Hampton Sky Realty Ltd.

“The detailed investigation of the supply chain of purchase parties indicated that many of the supplier entities are non-existent, shell/dummy firms or entities with no financial capacity, which have issued bogus invoices without actual supply of goods. Several such entities are either non- filers of income tax returns, reporting negligible income and have been de- registered/suspended under GST shortly after a brief period of operation,” the ED claimed.

The ED added that Arora is allegedly guilty of committing the offence of money laundering as defined under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 and is punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA 2002.

“There is sufficient evidence on record which adequately demonstrate that the offense of money laundering specified above has been continuously committed by Arora in connivance with others by generating proceeds of crime to the tune of ₹102.5 crores by way of purported export and bogus purchases by way of forging the documents and receiving GST refunds on exports made which he is not entitled and thereby causing loss to the government exchequer and corresponding wrongful gains to himself,” the ED said.